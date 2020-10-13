Patricia Grace Morgan

Terrebonne Parish - Patricia Grace Morgan, 64, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, LA, passed away peacefully at 2:33 a.m. on Sunday, October 4, 2020.

A public viewing will be conducted from 8:00 a.m. until funeral time at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Jones Funeral Home chapel, 230 S. Hollywood Road, Houma, LA 70360. Burial will follow in New Zion Baptist Church Cemetery.

She is survived by her daughter, Sharhonda Morgan; two granddaughters, Janiya and Jasa Lewis; brothers, Oliver Poindexter, Willie and Freddie Morgan, Jr., and Darryl Matthews; and sisters, Faye Williams, Maxine Dillard, Freddie Mae Mitchell (Ray), Joyce Lane and Elaine Carter.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Freddie Morgan, Sr. and Zilda Beatrice Wallace; paternal grandparents, Leonard and Rosie Morgan; maternal grandparents, Anita Coleman and Rev. Adam J. Arceneaux; brother, Eddie C. Wallace; sisters, Kathleen M. Calloway, Beryl Adams, Jeannette and Barbara Brown.

Arrangements entrusted to Jones Funeral Home of Houma.



