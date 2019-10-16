|
|
Patricia Hutchinson also known to friends as "Patsy" died on Oct. 14, 2019, surrounded by family. She was 67 years old.
She is survived by her husband and best friend, Craig Hutchinson; her son, Parker Hutchinson; her sisters Suzette Neil Carreker and Mary Neil; her brothers Timothy Neil and Daniel Neil; and her nieces and nephews, Michelle Carreker Patin, René Carreker, Paul Carreker, Sean Neil, Stacie Fanguy Carre, and Craig Hutchinson II.
She was preceded in death by her parents Malvin Neil and Rita Crochet Neil.
Patsy was a native and lifetime resident of Houma. She was a graduate of Terrebonne High School and Nicholls State University. Patsy's calling in life was teaching. She taught in Terrebonne Parish public schools with skill and compassion for 25 years, including 20 years at Acadian Elementary School, where she focused on children with learning challenges.
The joy of Patsy's life was her only child Parker. She always put him and her family before herself and found happiness in supporting those around her.
Patsy loved to spend weekends fishing with her husband, Craig, and her beloved poodle, Beaux, at their camp in Cocodrie, which they built and shared with their longtime best friends, Gary and Sue Ganier.
Services in memory of Patsy will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 18, at St. Louis Church in Bayou Blue, with visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to local coastal advocacy group Restore or Retreat, Inc., at P.O. Box 2048-NSU, Thibodaux, LA 70310, or over the phone at (985) 448-4485.
Ordoyne Funeral home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019