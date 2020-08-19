Patricia Jeandron Reynolds passed away on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at age 80, in St. Anne Hospital. She was a Holy Savior High School graduate and loved getting together with alumni.



She loved to sing and dance, play cards and dominos. She worked at WJGH as a lab secretary for 20 years.



She remarried the love of her life, Ivo Reynolds Jr. in 1995. She always loved animals and volunteered at two local shelters. She was a Red Hatter and enjoyed many outings with them.



She is survived by her daughter, Cheri Reynolds McCoy and stepchildren, Rachell "Necie" Reynolds and family and Ivo "Jelly" Reynolds III and family; grandchildren Kelly, John Arley (Jessica), Robin, Sarah, Brody (Rachel) McCoy; great grandchildren, Zeliah, Kelsy, Mason, Kaitlyn and Elijah; siblings, Jene DeCuir, Carol Parks, Mickey Jeandron and Doris Beaudean.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Ivo Reynolds Jr.; parents, Zelia and Morris Jeandron Sr. and brother, David Jeandron.



In lieu of flowers, donations to any animal shelter or humane society will be greatly appreciated. "Don't cry because I'm gone, smile because I was here!"



Falgout Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store