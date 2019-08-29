|
Patricia "Patty Cake" Jones, 59, a native of Klotzville and resident of Napoleonville, departed this life on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 30 at Williams and Southall Funeral Home in Napoleonville, and continues on Saturday, Aug. 31 at Virginia Baptist Church in Belle Rose, from 8 a.m. to religious services at 10 a.m. Burial in the Church Cemetery.
Patricia is survived by her husband, Levy Jones Jr.; son Levy Jones III; daughters Kimatakaya, Ashantae and Chandra Jones; brothers Joseph Jr. (Karen) and Craig Herbert (Sheena); sisters Lisa H. Joseph, Bernadette Herbert, Deaderie Anderson, Erule Herbert and Barbara Herbert; nine grandchildren and numerous other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Shirley Herbert; grandchild Nia Jones; father-in-law Rev. Levi Jones Sr. and maternal and paternal grandparents.
Arrangements by Williams and Southall Funeral Home.
