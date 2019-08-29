Home

Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA 70390
(985) 369-7231
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA 70390
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Virginia Baptist Church
Belle Rose, LA
Service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Virginia Baptist Church
Belle Rose, LA
Patricia Jones Obituary
Patricia "Patty Cake" Jones, 59, a native of Klotzville and resident of Napoleonville, departed this life on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 30 at Williams and Southall Funeral Home in Napoleonville, and continues on Saturday, Aug. 31 at Virginia Baptist Church in Belle Rose, from 8 a.m. to religious services at 10 a.m. Burial in the Church Cemetery.

Patricia is survived by her husband, Levy Jones Jr.; son Levy Jones III; daughters Kimatakaya, Ashantae and Chandra Jones; brothers Joseph Jr. (Karen) and Craig Herbert (Sheena); sisters Lisa H. Joseph, Bernadette Herbert, Deaderie Anderson, Erule Herbert and Barbara Herbert; nine grandchildren and numerous other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Shirley Herbert; grandchild Nia Jones; father-in-law Rev. Levi Jones Sr. and maternal and paternal grandparents.

Arrangements by Williams and Southall Funeral Home.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2019
