Patricia Kenney Dornier

Patricia "Pat" Kenney Dornier, a native of New Orleans and a resident of Thibodaux, passed away with her three devoted daughters by her side on Sunday, June 28, 2020, after a long battle of health issues at the age of 79.



Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at St. Joseph Co-Cathedral, officiated by Father Vic. The family will bring her urn to her final resting place on the grounds of St. Joseph Cemetery in Thibodaux at a later date, where she will be reunited with her husband.



Patricia is survived by her loving daughters, Julie A. Dornier, Cathy L. Dornier, and Jeanine Dornier Romero (Eric); and grandchildren, Alyssa Michelle Romero and Ethan Jules Romero.



She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 61 years together, Jules "Jay" A. Dornier III; parents, Alfred P. Kenney and Catherine "Katie" Wicks Kenney; and her brother, Michael Alfred Kenney.



She was known for her love of rescuing animals, tending to her garden, and spending time with her family and friends. Her personality and sense of humor will always be remembered.



The family would like to thank the staff at Heart of Hospice for their care and compassion. The family would also like to give their gratitude to her CNA and personal caregivers, Heidi Tabor, Sherri Green, Brittany Alex, and Rocky Green.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hope for Animals and the American Diabetes Association in Pat Dornier's honor.



Landry's Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.





