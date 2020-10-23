Patricia Kim (Falgout) Thompson

Patricia Kim (Falgout) Thompson was called home to be with her Savior on September 24, 2020 at age 60.

Kim was preceded in death by her parents, Leo Pat and Elsie Ann (Dishman) Falgout, her sister Lisa Kay Graefe, and her granddaughter Chloe Grace Vogel.

She is survived by her loving husband, Roger Thompson; her children, Amanda McCartney (Marshall), Steven Thompson, Elisabeth Thompson, Hannah Vogel (Charles); and grandsons, Caleb McCartney, Gideon McCartney, Riley Vogel, Jackson Vogel, and Elliot Vogel.

Kim was born in Houma, LA and moved to Houston as a young girl. It was there she met her best friend and the love of her life, Roger.

Kim loved the Lord with her whole heart, and was faithfully involved in her church.

Kim was a true friend to many, she was often the first to show up in the darkest moments to provide whatever was needed and no gesture was too great or too small when caring for others. Weeks before she passed away she spoke these words, "You have no idea how the tiniest little thing can make the hugest impact in someone's life."

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial gifts and condolences may be sent to the family:

Thompson Family

5427 Boyce Springs Dr.

Houston, TX 77066

MandyMcCartney80@yahoo.com



