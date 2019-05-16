Home

Patricia L. Arnouville

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Patricia L. Arnouville Obituary
Patricia L Arnouville, 66, a resident of Gibson passed away Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Patricia was born on March 7, 1953 in Morgan City, the daughter of George Gilbert Dupre Sr. and Theresa Marie Toups Dupre.

She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her husband, Manuel J. Arnouville Sr. of Gibson; four children, Manuel L. Arnouville Jr. and wife Brandi of Schriever; Jamey J. Arnouville and wife Heather of Gibson; Tessa Roberts and husband Ricky of Buna, Texas; and Stephen W. Arnouville and wife Sarah of Gibson; 11 grandchildren, Layla, Caitlin, Tristyn, Cierra, Paige, Janie, Caleb-Michael, Alyssa, Colby, Chase and Makenzi; two great-grandchildren, Levi and Madeline; and two brothers, George G. Dupre Jr. and wife Theresa of Houma; Ricky Dupre and wife Heidi of Minnesota.

Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, George and Theresa Toups Dupre; one sister, Elizabeth Dupre; three and brothers, Michael Dupre Sr., Harold Dupre and Edward Dupre Sr.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, May 17, 2019 at Twin City Funeral Home, with Monsignor J. Douglas Courville officiating. A visitation will begin at 9 a.m. and continue until the beginning of the rosary at 12:30 p.m.

Arrangements by Twin City Funeral Home.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 16 to May 17, 2019
