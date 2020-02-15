Home

Samart Funeral Home of Houma
635 Bayou Blue Rd.
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 851-6540
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
11:00 AM
Patricia LeBlanc "Pat" Martin

Patricia LeBlanc "Pat" Martin Obituary
Patricia "Pat" LeBlanc Martin, 85, a native of Abbeville, long time resident of Houma, and most recently resided in Lumberton, Texas, passed away on Feb. 13, 2020.

She is survived by her children, the Rev. Larita Nabors and husband the Rev. Joel, Wanda Trosclair, the Rev. Kevin Martin and wife the Rev. Judy, and the Rev. Christine Kimball and husband the Rev. Kelly; grandchildren, Kelly Shelton, Steven Trosclair, Daniel Nabors, Erica Juarez, Andrea Trosclair, Derek Martin, Kai Trosclair, Nathaniel Kimball and Paige Kimball; 23 great-grandchildren; and brother, Hurbon LeBlanc and wife Pearl.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Leroy Martin; son-in-law, Brian Trosclair; granddaughter, Jennifer Nabors; parents, Henry and Aline LeBlanc; and sisters, Calla Porche and Pam Savoie.

Pat "MawMaw" was an avid homemaker. She babysat children in her home for many years. She was an awesome wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, Feb. 19, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., with the funeral service to start at 11 a.m., at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue. Burial will follow in Terrebonne Memorial Park.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 15 to Feb. 17, 2020
