Patricia Mae Huot Callahan, 74, a native and resident of Thibodaux, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 8:30 a.m. until service time on Saturday, Sept. 28, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 a.m. at the church. Burial will follow at the church cemetery.
She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Kenneth Callahan; sons, Chad Callahan and wife, Christi, and Christopher "Chris" Callahan and wife Chrissy; grandchildren, Seth Callahan and Christopher Callahan Jr.; sisters, Roberta "Bobbie" Ford and husband James, Vicki Williams and husband Robert, and Mina Chiasson and husband Jeff; surrogate sister, Darlene Knight and husband Rodney; brother, Robert Huot; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was also grandmother "nanny" to Keith Knight, Robert Huot, Candie Joseph, Jai Huot and especially Brandy Falgoust.
She is also survived by her brothers-in-law, Wallace Callahan and wife Kathleen, David Callahan and wife Pam, and Wayne Callahan and wife Marlene; and sister-in-law, Pauline Callahan Edwards and husband Bob.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Louis Charles Huot and Rita Chiasson Huot; and sister, Betty Knight and husband Larry.
Patricia adored her grandsons, loved her family and was a true friend to many. She enjoyed fishing, cooking, going to the casino, motorcycle riding, but most of all being with her husband, sons, grandsons and family. She retired from the city of Thibodaux with over 30 years of service. The family would like to thank Thibodaux Regional Cancer Center, their doctors, nurses and staff.
Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2019