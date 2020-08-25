Patricia Trahan Positerry, 78, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020.



Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to the religious service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 29, at Christian Assembly Church in Schriever. Burial will follow in Rogers Cemetery in Bayou Blue.



She is survived by daughters, Kathryn Positerry and Deborah Braud (John); sons, Charles Positerry (Melanie) and Marvin Positerry; 14 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and brother, Ralph Trahan.



She is preceded in death by her husband, Emile Positerry; son, Michael Positerry; great-grandson, Gad vyn Braud; parents, Randolph and Inez Trahan; sister, Barbara "Peetsy" Barton; grandparents, Frank and Alice Trahan, Leonce and Alice Breaux.



Arrangements by Samart Funeral Home of Houma - West Park in Gray.



