Patricia "Pecia" Scott Blanchard

Bayou Blue - Patricia "Pecia" Scott Blanchard, age 66, peacefully passed away on Monday, October 12, 2020. She was a native of a Chauvin, LA and a resident of Bayou Blue, LA.

Family and friends of the family are invited to attend services at Samart Funeral Home, Bayou Blue on Thursday, October 15, 2020 from 8:30am until 10:30am. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Chauvin, LA at 12:00pm. Burial will follow services in St. Joseph's Cemetery in Chauvin, LA.

Patricia is survived by her loving husband of 47 years, Kerry J. Blanchard, Sr. ; daughter, Kayla Blanchard Liner and husband Shelly; son, Kerry J. Blanchard, Jr. ; grandchildren, Skylar Liner and Koy Liner; mother, Alirine Scott; sister, Penny Scott Prosperie and husband Elie; brothers, Patrick Scott, Sr. and wife Cheryl, Chris Scott, Sr. and wife Kathleen. Nephews, Hunter Prosperie and wife Chloe, Coby Prosperie and son Brody. Patricia had numerous in-laws, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Patricia is preceded in death by her daughter, Tracy Marie Blanchard; father, Norris "Pete" Scott; father-in-law, Horace Blanchard and mother-in-law, Dorothy Smith Blanchard.

Patricia was a loving wife, mother and friend. She was known for her generous heart and joyful nature. Patricia never met a stranger.

Patricia was a co-owner of Kerry's Hardware in Bayou Blue, LA. She was a member and volunteer of the VFW, American Legion, Chauvin Lions Club, and Woodmen of the World. She was a past member and volunteer of the Ward 7 and St. Joseph Ladies Alter Society. She loved bingo, Po-Ke-No and cruising around on her blue motorized wheelchair.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.



