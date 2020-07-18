Patricia Orgeron Yates, 72, of Houma, passed away on July 12, 2020.
Patricia is survived by her sons, Terry Yates (Heather), Brent Yates, and Keith Yates; daughter, Monica Yates; grandchildren, T.J., Josh, Josef, Jessica, Elisa, Austin, Dylan, Brooke, Dasen, Jasmin, and Wayne; great-grandchildren, Stormi and Charlotte; and sister, Bonnie Orgeron.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Daisy Orgeron; and sister, Susan Orgeron Boudreaux.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today from Jul. 18 to Jul. 20, 2020.