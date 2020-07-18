Or Copy this URL to Share

Patricia Orgeron Yates, 72, of Houma, passed away on July 12, 2020.



Patricia is survived by her sons, Terry Yates (Heather), Brent Yates, and Keith Yates; daughter, Monica Yates; grandchildren, T.J., Josh, Josef, Jessica, Elisa, Austin, Dylan, Brooke, Dasen, Jasmin, and Wayne; great-grandchildren, Stormi and Charlotte; and sister, Bonnie Orgeron.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Daisy Orgeron; and sister, Susan Orgeron Boudreaux.



Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.



