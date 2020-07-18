1/1
Patricia (Orgeron) Yates
Patricia Orgeron Yates, 72, of Houma, passed away on July 12, 2020.

Patricia is survived by her sons, Terry Yates (Heather), Brent Yates, and Keith Yates; daughter, Monica Yates; grandchildren, T.J., Josh, Josef, Jessica, Elisa, Austin, Dylan, Brooke, Dasen, Jasmin, and Wayne; great-grandchildren, Stormi and Charlotte; and sister, Bonnie Orgeron.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Daisy Orgeron; and sister, Susan Orgeron Boudreaux.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Houma Today from Jul. 18 to Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Samart Funeral Home of Houma
635 Bayou Blue Rd.
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 851-6540
