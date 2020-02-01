|
Patrick Charles Gautreaux, 53, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on Jan. 28, 2020.
A visitation will be held in honor from 9 a.m. until the memorial service at 11 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 3, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue. Burial will follow in Rogers Cemetery.
Patrick is survived by son, Johnathon (Kristi) Gautreaux; daughters, Amanda and Patricia Gautreaux; brother, Lawrence Gautreaux; sisters, Geneva Chisum, Brenda Rogers, Jane Cadiere and Trudy Smith; and grandchildren, Jaysa Picou, Nathon Picou and Audrey Gautreaux.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Elton and Irene Price Gautreaux.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made toward funeral expenses.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue LLC is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 1 to Feb. 3, 2020