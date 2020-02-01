Home

POWERED BY

Services
Samart Funeral Home of Houma
635 Bayou Blue Rd.
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 851-6540
Resources
More Obituaries for Patrick Gautreaux
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patrick Charles Gautreaux

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patrick Charles Gautreaux Obituary
Patrick Charles Gautreaux, 53, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on Jan. 28, 2020.

A visitation will be held in honor from 9 a.m. until the memorial service at 11 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 3, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue. Burial will follow in Rogers Cemetery.

Patrick is survived by son, Johnathon (Kristi) Gautreaux; daughters, Amanda and Patricia Gautreaux; brother, Lawrence Gautreaux; sisters, Geneva Chisum, Brenda Rogers, Jane Cadiere and Trudy Smith; and grandchildren, Jaysa Picou, Nathon Picou and Audrey Gautreaux.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Elton and Irene Price Gautreaux.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made toward funeral expenses.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue LLC is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 1 to Feb. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patrick's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -