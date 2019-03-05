|
|
Patrick Clarence McGuin Sr., 73, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, passed away peacefully at 3:44 p.m. on Thursday, February 21, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 8 a.m. until funeral time at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 8, at Jones Funeral Home Chapel, 6775 W. Park Ave. in Houma. Burial will follow in Halfway Cemetery.
He is survived by his sons, Patrick McGuin Jr. (Terrie), Byron P McGuin, Maceo Carter (Olivia) and Cortney Carter (Ivory); daughters, Stephanie Theriot (Raynell), Keoka Carter (Caesar) and Sparkle Walker; 13 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; brothers, Carl McGuin (Janice), Gilbert McGuin, Warren McGuin (Hattie), Charles McGuin (Mildred), Leo McGuin (Christine) and Stanley McGuin; and numerous other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his former wife, Gloria Molten McGuin; son, Elroy McGuin; parents, Samuel and Delores McGuin; sister, Lois Gauthier; paternal grandparents, Alfred and Margret Verrett; and maternal grandparents, Samuel and Gertrude McGuin.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 5 to Mar. 7, 2019