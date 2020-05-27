Home

Patrick James Borne

Patrick James Borne Obituary
Patrick "Pat" James Borne, 56, a native of Baldwin, La. and longtime resident of Thibodaux, and current resident of Houston, Texas, passed away on May 22, 2020 at his home surrounded by family.

He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Linda Boudreaux Borne; son, Brandon Patrick Borne; daughter, Erica Lynn Borne; father, Manville Borne; sisters, Lori B. Powers and Karen Borne; brothers, Ted Borne and Tim Borne (Michelle); mother-in-law, Carolyn C. Boudreaux; sisters-in-law, Gina B. Collins (Mike), Karen B. Duet (Nathan), and Lisa P. Boudreaux; brothers-in-law, Barry Boudreaux (Joan), Warren Toups, and Greg Boudreaux (Elna); and numerous nieces, nephews, friends, and extended family.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Ann Deslatte Borne; father-in-law, Audrey Boudreaux; in-laws, Donna B. Toups, Stephen "Joe" Boudreaux, and Joseph "Joe" Powers; and niece, Allie Boudreaux.

At Pat's request, his body will be donated to the University of Texas Health Science Center for the advancement of medicine.

A celebration of life gathering will be held in the coming weeks.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 27 to May 28, 2020
