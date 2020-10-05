Patrick Ryan McGaw
Patrick Ryan McGaw, 32, died Friday, October 2, 2020. Born January 1, 1988 he was a native of Houma and resident of Port Allen.
Private services to be held.
He is survived by his mother, Denise Leger McGaw; siblings, Harry (Rebecca) Richard McGaw III, Clinton McGaw, Meghan (Robbie) McGaw Hooks, Michael McGaw; nieces and nephews, Cambry and Cohen McGaw and Julia, Emily, Adeline, godchild, Hayden Hooks.
He is preceded in death by his father, Dr. Harry McGaw.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice
.
Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.