Patsy Guidry Quatrevingt
Patsy Guidry Quatrevingt, 82, a native of Larose and resident of Cut Off, passed away on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m on Thursday, Sept. 3, at Falgout Funeral Home in Galliano. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church in Larose at 11 a.m., with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

She is survived by her brother, Jessie Guidry; sister, Catherine (Kippy) Ougel; many nieces, nephews and godchildren; sisters-in-law, Debbie Guidry and Joel Quatrevingt; she was known as aunt Pat by many people.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Evence "E.J." Quatrevingt; parents, Antoine and Louise Guidry; parents-in-law, Johnny and Lydie Quatrevingt; brothers, Jake Guidry Sr., Philip Guidry and Carroll Guidry; sisters-in-law, Peggy Guidry, Loretta Guidry, Elcis Quatrevingt and Modres Q. Degruise; and brothers-in-law, Curtis Quatrevingt, Eugene Degruise, Jr. and Jules Quatrevingt.

She was a member of the Ladies Altar Society and Lafourche Homemakers Association. She loved spending time with her friends for lunch at The Center in Cut Off. She was an avid scrabble player.

Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.


Published in Houma Today from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
