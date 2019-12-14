Home

Patsy Himel Obituary
Patsy Himel, 68, a native and resident of Schriever, passed away on Dec. 10, 2019.

Visitation will be held in her honor from 9 until 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 17 at St. Bridget Catholic Church in Shriever. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. at the church, followed by a burial at St. Bridget Cemetery.

Patsy is survived by her daughters, Lisa Boyd and Dawn (Carol) Himel; sons Brett (Samatha) Himel and Travis Himel; 14 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, sister Faye (Duaine) Pellegrin and ex-husband Donald Himel.

She was preceded in death by her father, Waldon Barras, mother Virginia Babineaux and brother Wayne Barras;

Patsy was retired from Shop Rite after 27 years. She loved watching her soap operas and dancing. She was a loving caring mother and grandmother and will be deeply missed.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Gray is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Dec. 14 to Dec. 16, 2019
