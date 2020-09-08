Patsy Kelley Powell, a native of Pensacola, Fla. and a resident of Thibodaux, has gone to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020 at the age of 86.



A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 10, at St. John the Episcopal Cemetery.



She is survived by her sons, Steven Powell (Pat) and John Powell (Bernadette); grandchildren, Trevor Powell (Meggie), Tanner Powell (Brooke), and Taylor Powell; great-grandchild, Emma Powell; sister, Janet DesJardins (Bob); brother, William "Bill" Kelley (Sue); and "DatCat", Prince.



She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 51 years, Lenno Powell; and parents, Russel and Isabel Kelley.



Patsy's journey started in Anna-Jonesboro, IL on July 26, 1934. Her Dad took a job at NAS Pensacola when she was 7 and she was raised there becoming a 1952 Graduate of Pensacola High School.



Patsy went on to Mississippi College where she met and married Lennoand Graduated with a B.A. in 1956. As a pastoral couple their ministry took Patsy to many rural Baptist Churches across Mississippi and Louisiana where she gave life to two sons and then settled in Thibodaux, La. on the heels of Hurricane Betsy in 1965. In Thibodaux; Patsy raised her family; ministered in the church; taught Jr. High and High School English; attended Nicholls State University achieving a Masters of Education in 1978 as well as holding other working positions at NSU. Patsy was a Charter Member of the Lafourche Republican Women's Club where in recent years served as Chaplain.



Patsy created and authored several children's books themed around Dulac Dat Cajun Cat and traveled across Louisiana to schools and libraries reading her books and portraying and promoting the Dat Cat characters. Patsy adored her boys and their families; grandchildren and their families; great grandchild; brother and sister; nieces and nephews; several pets over the years and had many close friends far and wide. Patsy dreamed big; she gave you something to think about; talk about; wonder about; ask about and live by. Patsy prayed like the Grahams and screamed Geaux Tigas with the best of them. Her thoughts and words; both spoken and written; will be treasured and missed by her captive audience. Patsy knew how to make you feel loved.



"I will sing to the Lord as long as I live; I will praise my God while I have my being. May these words of mine please him. I will rejoice in the Lord. Bless the Lord, O my soul. Hallelujah!" ~ Pslam 104:35-37



Thibodaux Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store