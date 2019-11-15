|
Patsy Kirkwood Chiasson, 98, a native of Madisonville, Kentucky and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana passed away on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019.
A visitation will be held in her honor on Tuesday, Nov. 19 at Thibodaux Funeral Home in Thibodaux from 8:30 a.m. until the funeral service at 11 a.m. The burial will follow in Our Lady of Prompt Succor Cemetery, Chackbay.
She is survived by her children, Kevin D. Chiasson, Suzanne C. Blakeman (Brooks), Remy Chiasson, Jr. (Patricia "Trish"), Patty C. Perry (Alton), Karin C. Gauthreaux (Kelly), Kim A. Chiasson (Marla), Beth C. Melancon (Timmy); daughter-in-law, Linda T. Allen; 25 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Remy Chiasson; son, James R. "Ronnie" Chiasson; parents, David and Annie Kirkwood; and siblings, James Kirkwood, Lelia K. Fleenor, Margaret K. Wilkerson, Cora "Jink" K. McLemore, Joseph Kirkwood, and Maurice Kirkwood.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Judge Remy Chiasson Memorial Scholarship Fund care of LSU Law Center. Donations via check may be made payable to: LSU Foundation. The check Memo Line should read: Judge Remy Chiasson Memorial Scholarship, LSU Law Center. Please mail check to: LSU Foundation; 3796 Nicholson Dr., BR, LA 70802. Donations may also be made online at: http://www.lsufoundation.org/givetolsulaw. For more information, you may call the LSU Law Center at 225-578-5292.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019