1/1
Patsy W. Morvant
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patsy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patsy W. Morvant, 82, a native of Cushing, Okla., and resident of Schriever, was born on June 11, 1938, and passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020. She attended Happy Valley School and graduated from Cushing High School. She retired from Bell South Telephone Company in 1994, after 25 years of service.

A funeral service will be held in her honor at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 14, at Thibodaux Funeral Home in Thibodaux.

She is survived by her loving husband of 41 years, James "Jimmy" Morvant (retired United States Navy); daughters, Deborah H. Toups (Randy), Sheri H. Besson (William), and Billie Jo Harlan; stepdaughter, Tyrina Browning (John); brother, Ora Dwayne Wright; sister, Doramae W. Gullet (Lloyd); seven grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Woodrow W. and Kevia H. Wright; sister, Geraldine W. Green; brother, Carl Wade Wright; and grandchildren, Cresta Lynn Harlan and K. C. Toups, DVM.

Thibodaux Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houma Today from Jul. 11 to Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
14
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Thibodaux Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Thibodaux Funeral Home Inc
104 Saint Patrick Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
9854468826
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved