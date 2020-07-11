Patsy W. Morvant, 82, a native of Cushing, Okla., and resident of Schriever, was born on June 11, 1938, and passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020. She attended Happy Valley School and graduated from Cushing High School. She retired from Bell South Telephone Company in 1994, after 25 years of service.



A funeral service will be held in her honor at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 14, at Thibodaux Funeral Home in Thibodaux.



She is survived by her loving husband of 41 years, James "Jimmy" Morvant (retired United States Navy); daughters, Deborah H. Toups (Randy), Sheri H. Besson (William), and Billie Jo Harlan; stepdaughter, Tyrina Browning (John); brother, Ora Dwayne Wright; sister, Doramae W. Gullet (Lloyd); seven grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Woodrow W. and Kevia H. Wright; sister, Geraldine W. Green; brother, Carl Wade Wright; and grandchildren, Cresta Lynn Harlan and K. C. Toups, DVM.



Thibodaux Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store