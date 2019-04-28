Patsy A. Webre, age 77, a native of Delhi, Louisiana and resident of Houma, went to be with her Lord and Savior at 9:34 a.m. on Saturday April 20, 2019.



A visitation in her honor will be held from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Monday evening April 29, in the Chapel Dauphine of Chauvin Funeral Home and from 9 a.m. until service time at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, April 30. Interment in St. Francis DeSales Cemetery II.



Ms. Patsy is survived by her devoted companion of 33 years, Hulet Henson; her sons, Wayne Webre and Mike Derrick; daughter-in-law, Jackie Webre; brother, E. A. Allen; and grandchildren, Jacob and Haley Webre, Christopher Jones, Angelica Jackson and Michaela Derrick; three great-grandchildren; and along with nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Versie and Edna McPherson Allen; and sister, Carol Fuller.



Ms. Patsy was a Sales Associate for K & B Drug Stores for many years. She completed her time in the workforce as an Associate for Walmart. She enjoyed being with her loving family. She also had a love for working in her gardens and flower beds. One of her favorite places was sitting on her front porch viewing the flowers and listening to the birds. She also had a love of Mardi Gras. Ms. Patsy was a kind, loving person who will be missed by all that knew her.



Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2019