Patti Campbell
Patti Campbell, 61, a native of West Virginia and resident of Montegut, Louisiana passed away on July 24, 2020.

There will be no formal services.

She is survived by her husband, Buddy Campbell; daughter, Jennifer Campbell and fiance' Jeremy Parks; step-daughter, Kristy Campbell; sisters, Cathy Bageant, Debra Sloat and husband Don; and grandchildren, Jaelyn Ledet, Jessie Parks, and Jordyn Parks.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Donald Bageant and Emma Lou Forrest Bageant; brother, David Bageant; and sister, Margie Guy.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue LLC is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Houma Today from Jul. 27 to Jul. 28, 2020.
