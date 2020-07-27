Patti Campbell, 61, a native of West Virginia and resident of Montegut, Louisiana passed away on July 24, 2020.



There will be no formal services.



She is survived by her husband, Buddy Campbell; daughter, Jennifer Campbell and fiance' Jeremy Parks; step-daughter, Kristy Campbell; sisters, Cathy Bageant, Debra Sloat and husband Don; and grandchildren, Jaelyn Ledet, Jessie Parks, and Jordyn Parks.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Donald Bageant and Emma Lou Forrest Bageant; brother, David Bageant; and sister, Margie Guy.



Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue LLC is in charge of arrangements.



