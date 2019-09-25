|
Patti Zeringue Adams, age 64, passed away at midnight on Sept. 23, 2019, due to metastatic breast cancer.
A celebration of Patti's life will be held at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28, at St. Bernadette Catholic Church in Houma. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 a.m. at the church. Inurnment will follow in at St. Francis No. 2.
She was born Aug. 30, 1955, in Houma, to Alphonse and Nettie Zeringue.
She was a 1973 graduate of Terrebonne High School.
Patti married her best friend and loving husband Hayes Adams Jr. on Nov. 25, 1995. She is the loving mother of Jarrod Charpentier, Tara Robichaux (Rick) and Trevor Adams; and stepchildren, Sean Adams (Sarah) and Ryan Adams (Sarah). She is the proud and loving grandmother "Grammy" of Mace and Ren Charpentier, Ethan Robichaux, Grace and Quinn Adams and Jack, Kate, Claire and Emily Adams; and godmother of Mandy Mey Kinchen, Jeremy Zeringue and Tanner Freeman.
She is survived by her husband, children and grandchildren; siblings, Dale Zeringue (Lisa), Blake Zeringue, Cathy Mey (Bubba) and Jan Thibodeaux (Sandy); sisters-in-law, Ann Zeringue, Lolita Henry, Winnie Thibodeaux and Etha Ann LeCompte (Jesse); numerous other family members and friends; and her sweet dog, Juneaux.
Patti is reunited in heaven with her parents, Alphonse and Nettie Zeringue; father and mother-in-law, Hayes Adams Sr. and Winnie Adams; brother, Kenneth (Zeke) Zeringue; brothers-in-law, and sister-in-law, Spencer and Eva Adams, Gary Thibodeaux and Mark Henry; grandchildren, Logan and Evan Robichaux; and her sweet dog, Bijou.
She is also survived by her close friends, Kathy Chauvin, Molly Blakey, Karen Rodrigue, Yvonne Watson and Barbara Baudean.
Patti's family was her life. She especially loved being a "Grammy." She had a very strong faith in God and her favorite holiday was Christmas. She enjoyed going to Disney World, the beach, casino and camping. She never missed a game of "Jeopardy" and "Wheel of Fortune." She was truly grateful for every day. "I Love You, You're In My Heart."
Thank you so much to the staff at Mary Bird Perkins, MD Anderson, TGMC, Dr. Mark Walker, Dr. Fritz Rau and Haydel Hospice. A special thank you to her husband, Hayes, for your unconditional love and care for our mother.
Donations to are encouraged. Thank you.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Sept. 25 to Sept. 27, 2019