Paul Andre Waguespack, 51, a native and resident of Napoleonville, passed away at 9 p.m. on Tuesday, July 30 at his home in the arms of his loving wife, Linda.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, Aug. 3 at St. Anne Catholic Church in Napoleonville. The visitation hours will be from 9 a.m. to noon, with a mass following from noon to 1 p.m.
He is survived by his wife of 21 years, Linda George Waguespack; his parents Jess and Kathleen Waguespack; brothers Thomas (Amy), Jacques (Nicole) and Marc (Ashley) Waguespack.
He is also survived by his in-laws, Julie George, Nell (Rodney) Falgoust, Clint (Kecia) Smith, Stan (Fay) Smith and Chris Ziadie; his beloved nieces and nephews Gretchen and Luke Falgoust, Allie, Emily and Mary Kate Smith, William, Samuel, Patrick, Jacob, Kate, Emma and Grace Waguespack; aunts and uncles Lanny (Faye) Waguespack, Arthur (Roberta) and Peter Lemann, Rebecca (Steve) Meadows, Sue (Michael) Cooper, Elizabeth (Steve) Ortte and Diane Lemann.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Arthur and Camille Lemann; paternal grandparents Lloyd and Hazel Waguespack; mother-in-law Dotsy Smith; and uncles Jon Waguespack, David Lemann and Robert Lemann.
He was employed at Game Equipment, L.L.C. in Napoleonville. He was a graduate of E.D. White High School and LSU. He was a skilled mechanic, welder and fabricator. Andre loved to work on anything that ran on gasoline or diesel fuel and made noise or smoke. He loved to hunt, fish and simply boat ride on Lake Verret with Linda. His greatest hobby was racing his mud truck "Gator Tail," which he built himself. He was devoted to his wife, Linda, his nieces and nephews, his parents, and his large circle of friends. Andre was simply a good man.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the E.D. White Catholic High School Foundation, Inc. at 555 Cardinal Drive, Thibodaux, LA 70301 in memory of P. Andre Waguespack or your .
Landry's Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
