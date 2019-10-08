|
|
Paul Brian Srigley, of Houma and Orange, California passed away on Sept. 28, 2019 following a courageous, but ultimately unsuccessful battle with cancer.
Paul loved the water. From the time he was born in Detroit to William and Jeanne Srigley, his personal and professional lives were centered around the Great Lakes of Michigan, bayous of Louisiana, and oceans and seas around the globe. He co-founded and for over 30 years, led C.S. Controls, a company based in Houma that designs and manufactures steering systems and marine equipment for ships worldwide.
He spent his free moments sailing, fishing or hunting, bringing laughter - so much laughter - to
everyone around him.
Paul is survived by a large blended and extended family filled with children and grandchildren across the country, colleagues around the world and local fishing buddies who will never reveal their secret spots. They will all miss him dearly but will continue to share the stories and skills, the laughs and legacies he so passionately wanted to leave with them.
A memorial and celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Samart
Funeral Home of Houma, West Park, 4511 West Park Avenue, Gray. Guests are welcome to arrive and gather any time after noon.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019