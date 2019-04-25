Home

Paul Dillard Obituary
Paul "PD" Dillard, 75, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on Monday, April 14, 2019, surrounded by family and friends.

A visitation will be held from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 27, at Community Funeral Home, 230 S. Hollywood Rd. in Houma. Funeral will follow at 11 a.m., with burial in Deweyville Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife, Maxine M. Dillard; daughters, Kelly Dillard, Latoya Dillard and Charoletta Morgan; goddaughter, Simme C. Martin; brothers, Junius Dillard and Chester Dillard; 13 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Bernice Dickerson Dillard; brother, Robert Dillard; and sisters, Edna Dillard, Emma Lee Dillard Coleman and Olivia Dillard Murphy.

Community Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2019
