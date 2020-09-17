Paul E. "Paul Lee" JosephDonaldsonville - Paul E. "Paul Lee" Joseph departed this life on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Gonzales, LA. He was 77, a native of Donaldsonville, LA. Visitation on Friday, September 18, 2020 at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA from 4:00pm to 6:00pm. Visitation on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Williams and Southall Chapel, 101 Loop 945, Donaldsonville, LA from 9:00am to religious services at 11:00am. Burial in Emmanuel Baptist Church Cemetery. Survived by his wife, Shirley Joseph; 3 sons, Paul (Miyoshi), James and Brian (Tina) Joseph; 2 daughters, Carolyn (Tommy) Fair and Sherry Joseph; 3 grandchildren, Jair, Jairen and Tyrus Jospeh; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his parents, Claville and Ophelia Joseph; 2 brothers, Charles and Joe (Blue) Joseph; 3 sisters, Mary Adams, Martha Washington and Claudia Simmons; maternal and paternal grandparents. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 101 Loop 945, Donaldsonville, LA 70346 (225) 473-1900. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at