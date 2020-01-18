Houma Today Obituaries
|
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 868-2536
For more information about
Paul Eschete
Paul Eschete
Paul Herman Eschete Obituary
Paul Herman Eschete, age 76, passed away on Jan. 15, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Natchez and a native of Houma.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at St. Francis de Sales Cathedral on Wednesday, Jan. 22, beginning at 9 a.m. until the Memorial Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Francis Cemetery No. 2

Paul is survived by his daughters, June Davis and husband Mark, Paula Hebert, Amanda Melancon and husband Jeff, and their mother, Brenda P. Martin; grandchildren, Brooke Zeringue and husband Ross, Nicholas LeBeouf, Zoe and Brady Hebert, Madeline and Jack Melancon; loving sister, Julie A. Eschete; and companion, Mildred Dardar.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Junius and Theresa Whitlock Eschete.

Paul was a loving father and grandfather. He loved his family dearly. He enjoyed fishing and hunting, but above all he enjoyed family gatherings especially barbecue and eating chocolate cake. He will be dearly missed and now rests in the arms of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to Assissi Bridge House of Houma (Recover Rehabilitation Facility). 600 Bullrun Rd. Schriever, La. 70395

Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 18 to Jan. 20, 2020
