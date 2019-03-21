|
Paul Hufman Lucien, 74, a native and resident of Napoleonville, departed this life on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center.
Visiting will be held from 8 a.m. until the hour of service at 9 a.m. on Saturday, March 23, at St. Paul Baptist Church in Napoleonville, with burial in church Cemetery. The Rev. David Gilton is officiating.
He leaves to cherish his memories his companion, Ella Green; sons, Keith and Kevin (Sherrie), and Benjamin and Jerome (Antonia) Green; daughters, Bridget and Brenda Lucien, Valerie and Stephanie (Kent) Green, and Nayla Toussaint; brother, John Lucien; sisters, Elma Decur and Mary Smith; 15 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; and numerous other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Eliska and James Lucien; son, Dwayne Lane; and brothers, Walter, Nathaniel, and James and Joseph Lucien.
Kennedy Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2019