Paul J. Bailleaux, 67, a native and resident of Larose, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until service time on Monday, Aug. 12 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church. A memorial Mass will be held at 12 p.m., with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
Paul is survived by his wife of 47 years, Wanda Dufrene Bailleaux; children, Brad Bailleaux and NicoleLynn Callais (Kris); four grandchildren, Beau and Bree Bailleaux, and Neely and Marley Callais; mother, Ernestine Bailleaux; and brother, Ronnie Bailleaux (Bridget).
He was preceded in death by his father, Lowry Bailleaux.
Samart-Mothe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2019