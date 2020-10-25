Paul Legendre
Thibodaux - Paul Legendre, a native of Chackbay, LA and a resident of Thibodaux, LA passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at the age of 86.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Genevieve Catholic Church on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 11:00 am, with burial to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery.
He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Jeanette "Jean" Boudreaux Legendre; daughter, Laurie Boudreaux (Terry); son, Randy Legendre; grandchildren, Lacey Boudreaux and Trevor Boudreaux (Abby); brother, Raymond Legendre (Gail); and sisters, Esther Menge (Bill) and Joyce Grantham.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Rose Rodrigue Legendre and Denis Paul Legendre; brothers, Daniel Legendre and Claude Legendre; and infant sister, Velma Legendre.
Paul was a parishioner of St. Genevieve Catholic Church, where he served as an usher for many years. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War and a member of Knights of Columbus Council 1114. In 1992, Paul retired from Unocal where he worked as a production technician for 30 years. He loved spending time with family, gardening, and dancing. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather, and he will be dearly missed.
The family would like to thank Dr. Greg Chaisson and staff, Haydel Memorial Hospice, Thibodaux Regional Home Health, Divinity Home Health, and many devoted caregivers for their excellent care and compassion.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to St. Genevieve Catholic Church in memory of Paul Legendre.
Online condolences can be given at www.thibodauxfuneralhome.com
Thibodaux Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.