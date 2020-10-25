1/1
Paul Legendre
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul Legendre
Thibodaux - Paul Legendre, a native of Chackbay, LA and a resident of Thibodaux, LA passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at the age of 86.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Genevieve Catholic Church on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 11:00 am, with burial to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery.
He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Jeanette "Jean" Boudreaux Legendre; daughter, Laurie Boudreaux (Terry); son, Randy Legendre; grandchildren, Lacey Boudreaux and Trevor Boudreaux (Abby); brother, Raymond Legendre (Gail); and sisters, Esther Menge (Bill) and Joyce Grantham.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Rose Rodrigue Legendre and Denis Paul Legendre; brothers, Daniel Legendre and Claude Legendre; and infant sister, Velma Legendre.
Paul was a parishioner of St. Genevieve Catholic Church, where he served as an usher for many years. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War and a member of Knights of Columbus Council 1114. In 1992, Paul retired from Unocal where he worked as a production technician for 30 years. He loved spending time with family, gardening, and dancing. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather, and he will be dearly missed.
The family would like to thank Dr. Greg Chaisson and staff, Haydel Memorial Hospice, Thibodaux Regional Home Health, Divinity Home Health, and many devoted caregivers for their excellent care and compassion.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to St. Genevieve Catholic Church in memory of Paul Legendre.
Online condolences can be given at www.thibodauxfuneralhome.com.
Thibodaux Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houma Today from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thibodaux Funeral Home Inc
104 Saint Patrick Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
9854468826
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 25, 2020
Paul and I worked together while at unocal. Never met a more likeable fellow and good worker. In the early '70s he came trawling with me on my shrimp boat and had a productive trip with much shrimp. Over the years I lost contact with him and am sorry to learn of his death.
Leland Songe
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved