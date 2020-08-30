Paul "PJ" Loupe Sr. 75, a native and resident of Lockport, passed away on Friday, Aug. 28. 2020 at home surrounded by his family.



Visitation will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 2, at Falgout Funeral Home in Lockport. Funeral mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. at Holy Savior Catholic Church in Lockport, with a burial following in the church cemetery.



PJ is survived by his wife of 52 years, Pat M. Loupe; children, Paul (Jill), Ronnie (Teri), Randy, and Becky (Nolte III) Lincks; grandchildren, Thomas, Matthew, Caroline, Lilly, Ethan, Drake, Nolte IV, and Baylie; and siblings, Hubert Sr. (Helen), Raymond (Janice), Daniel (Diane), Rickey, and Lou Ann (Weldon) Triche.



He is preceded in death by his parents, Hubert Sr. and Eula Loupe; sister, Genevieve (Robert) Galliano.



PJ owned Fantasy Pools and was a dedicated shipyard manager.



Arrangements by Falgout Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store