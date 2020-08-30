1/1
Paul Loupe Sr
Paul "PJ" Loupe Sr. 75, a native and resident of Lockport, passed away on Friday, Aug. 28. 2020 at home surrounded by his family.

Visitation will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 2, at Falgout Funeral Home in Lockport. Funeral mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. at Holy Savior Catholic Church in Lockport, with a burial following in the church cemetery.

PJ is survived by his wife of 52 years, Pat M. Loupe; children, Paul (Jill), Ronnie (Teri), Randy, and Becky (Nolte III) Lincks; grandchildren, Thomas, Matthew, Caroline, Lilly, Ethan, Drake, Nolte IV, and Baylie; and siblings, Hubert Sr. (Helen), Raymond (Janice), Daniel (Diane), Rickey, and Lou Ann (Weldon) Triche.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Hubert Sr. and Eula Loupe; sister, Genevieve (Robert) Galliano.

PJ owned Fantasy Pools and was a dedicated shipyard manager.

Arrangements by Falgout Funeral Home.

Published in Houma Today from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
2
Visitation
08:30 - 10:30 AM
Falgout Funeral Homes Llc
SEP
2
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Holy Savior Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Falgout Funeral Homes Llc
600 Church St
Lockport, LA 70374
(985) 532-2317
