Paul Manuel "Brother" Trosclair Jr., 48, a native of and resident of Houma, passed away on July 28, 2019.
A visitation will be held in his honor from 5 until 9 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019 at Samart Funeral Home, Bayou Blue, and from 9 a.m. until the funeral service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 3 at Samart Funeral Home, Bayou Blue. Burial will follow in Rogers Cemetery.
He is survived by his daughters, Ozlynn Trosclair and Hannah Trosclair; brother Chad Christopher Trosclair (Letha Verret); sister Shonna Ann Theriot (Dewey); uncle Menville Trosclair Sr.; godson Kelby Fitch; nephew Jayden; and nieces Taylor, Sadee', Presley and Chadalyn.
He was preceded in death by his son, Tre' Paul Trosclair, and parents Paul Manuel Trosclair Sr. and Alma Robinson Trosclair.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019