Col. Paul Michael "Mike" Townsend Cooke Jr, USAF, Retired, of Valrico, Florida, passed away peacefully at home on Jan. 4, 2020. Mike was born March 26, 1938 in Thibodaux.
He was commissioned in 1961 through the ROTC program at Texas A&M University, and later received an MBA at Auburn University. Mike had a distinguished 28-year career in the U.S. Air Force starting as a flight navigator. Military career highlights include 6,800 flying hours while airlifting troops and supplies to 65 countries, 60 combat-support missions in Vietnam and a one-year tour at Nakkon Phanom, Thailand. Mike also had the privilege of serving on the flight crews of former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, former Vice President Spiro Agnew and former Secretary of the Treasury John Connally on numerous international diplomatic missions. Upon retirement from the Air Force, Mike had a second career of 17 years in Hillsborough County government, serving as the assistant tax collector and assistant chief deputy property appraiser.
In retirement, Mike enjoyed his family above all else, fishing with his grandsons, serving on the Veterans' Affairs committee, staying active with the local chapter of the Texas A&M Alumni Association, and performing cat rescue through the Animal Coalition with his wife Holly.
Mike is survived by his wife of 15 years, the former Holly Uhler; his three children, Mike Cooke (and wife Rebekah) of Danville, California; Mark Cooke (and wife Darlene) of Wesley Chapel, Florida; and Martha Rand (and husband Joel) of Austin, Texas; his brother, George Cooke (and wife Jan); sister, Eileen Davis (and husband J. Hugh); and brother-in-law, Joker Louviere; seven grandchildren; and one new great granddaughter.
He was preceded in death by his first wife of 42 years, Harriet, who passed away in 2000; and his sister, Martha Louviere.
A visitation will be held in his honor from 1 p.m. until service time on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. Mike will be buried in Thibodaux, following a family service at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18, at the Thibodaux Funeral Home. A celebration of life will be held in the coming weeks in the Brandon, Florida, area where he has resided for the last 30 years.
Thibodaux Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020