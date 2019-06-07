Paul Micheal Champagne, age 43, passed away on Thursday, June 6, 2019, at 11:32 a.m. He was a native of Houma and a resident of Theriot.



Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation beginning at 12:30 p.m. until a Liturgy of the Word Service at 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 9, 2019, at Chauvin Funeral Home.



Paul is survived by his daughter, Krystal Renee Champagne; mother, Paula Chaisson Champagne; brother, Carlton "Carl" Champagne Jr. and wife, Lisa McGarity Champagne; and sister, Shelly Marie Champagne.



He was preceded in death by his father, Carlton John "Poncho" Champagne Sr.; and grandparents, Dennis and Justine Callahan Champagne and Joseph Sr. and Rea Babin Chaisson.



Paul was a parishioner of St. Eloi Catholic Church. He was employed with Danos Contractors.



He enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was a loving father and son who had a big heart and will be greatly missed by all who knew him



Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from June 7 to June 8, 2019