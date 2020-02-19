|
Paul "Squirrel" Naquin, 80, of Pointe-Aux-Chenes, passed away on Feb. 16, 2020.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Feb. 22 at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Pointe-Aux-Chenes, with the Mass of Christian Burial to start at noon. Burial will follow in Rogers Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Berklyn Naquin; children Paula Ann Naquin and Connely Paul Naquin; brothers Collins "Nolan" Naquin, Lester Naquin, Irvin Naquin and Jay Naquin; and sisters Nazia Dardar, Theresa Naquin, Juanita Naquin and Loredia Brunet;
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph "Shoot" and Adia Verdin Naquin; brother Buster Naquin; and sister Angelina Dardar and Beulah Dufrene.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020