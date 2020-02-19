Home

POWERED BY

Services
Samart Funeral Home of Houma
635 Bayou Blue Rd.
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 851-6540
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Naquin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Naquin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul Naquin Obituary
Paul "Squirrel" Naquin, 80, of Pointe-Aux-Chenes, passed away on Feb. 16, 2020.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Feb. 22 at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Pointe-Aux-Chenes, with the Mass of Christian Burial to start at noon. Burial will follow in Rogers Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife, Berklyn Naquin; children Paula Ann Naquin and Connely Paul Naquin; brothers Collins "Nolan" Naquin, Lester Naquin, Irvin Naquin and Jay Naquin; and sisters Nazia Dardar, Theresa Naquin, Juanita Naquin and Loredia Brunet;

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph "Shoot" and Adia Verdin Naquin; brother Buster Naquin; and sister Angelina Dardar and Beulah Dufrene.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -