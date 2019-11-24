|
Paul R. Dufrene Jr., 94, died peacefully at his home on Nov 23, 2019. He was a native of Golden Meadow, La., and a resident of Cut Off, La,. A visitation and celebration of life will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 26 from 9 a.m. until funeral time at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church in Cut Off. Interment will follow at the church's cemetery.
He is survived by his daughter, Paula D. Chastant; son, Paul R. Dufrene III (Becky); grandchildren, Paul R. Dufrene IV (Amber), Dustin Dufrene (Marcy), Jacob Dufrene (Danielle), Julie Chastant-Poche (Kim); and sisters, Lorraine D. Terrebonne and Margaret (Peggy) D. Gautreaux; as well as 11 great-grandchildren; and his beloved caregivers, Camille Spencer, Cassandra Evans and August Bruce.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lucille and Paul Dufrene Sr.; his wife, Rosalie P. Dufrene; an infant son, Anthony Dufrene; and sisters, Nell D. Zeringue and Joanne D. Christian.
Paul was a WWII Navy veteran, serving his country proudly on the USS Tulagi. Upon returning from service, he worked in his father's family business, Dufrene Bakery until opening up his own business, Dufrene Lumber, which he operated for over 30 years. He was most proud to watch the lumberyard he started, continually grow and expand under the ownership of his son and grandsons. He loved all sports, especially baseball. He leaves a legacy of kindness, entrepreneurship, a strong work ethic and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Samart-Mothe Funeral Home entrusted with funeral arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019