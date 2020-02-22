|
|
Paul Raymond Duplantis, 92, a native of Chauvin and a resident of Houma, passed away on Feb. 21, 2020.
Visitation will be held from 8 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 24 at Falgout Funeral Home in Houma, with burial to follow at St. Francis de Sales Cemetery II.
He is survived by his wife, Patsy Hebert Babin Duplantis; five stepchildren, Janell Babin Cook, Debbie Babin Garner, Lisa Babin Landry, Rhonda Babin Bates and Patrick Babin; and many nieces, nephews, step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Isaie and Odelia Duplantis; and five sisters, Mae LeBlanc, Mercedes Ellzey, Gladys Black, Lillian "Mimi" Romano and Nolia Duplantis.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army.
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24, 2020