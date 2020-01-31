|
Paul Terry Dardar Sr., 63, a native and resident of Isle de Jean Charles, departed this Wednesday morning on Jan. 29, 2020, surrounded by his large loving family.
He loved to fish, tell stories of his childhood, baking and making videos of his famous sweet potato pies.
A visitation will be held in his honor from 11 a.m. until the funeral service at 1 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 3 at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, 4511 W. Park Ave. in Gray.
Paul is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Susan Dardar; sons, Chad Sanchez (Brandy) of Scott, La.; and Paul Terry (Snoopy) Dardar (Rachel) of Morgan City; daughter, Kissy Dardar of Denham Springs; stepdaughter, Carrie Barber of Virginia; 15 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; brothers, Gary Dardar, Joseph Dardar and Michael Dardar; sisters, Relta Garcia, Sherry Hendon, Patty Johnson, Esther Navarro, Sarah Dardar and Sana Carbajal.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Virginia Gregoire Dardar and Wilsey Dardar; and brothers, Jason Dardar, Donald Dardar and Daniel Dardar.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020