Paul Wesley Primeaux, 62, died Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, at 6 a.m. Born, Oct. 31, 1957, he was a native of Lafayette and resident of Schriever, La.



A visitation will be held on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, from 10 a.m. until service time at Ordoyne Funeral Home. A Military Service will be conducted at 11:30 a.m. and the Funeral Service will begin at 12 p.m. at the funeral home.



He is survived by his son, James Primeaux; daughters, Heather Primeaux and Helena P. Vignoe; grandchildren, Alivia Vignoe, Jefferson Vignoe, Wesley Miller; brothers, Lercy Primeaux, J.C. Primeaux; sister, Victoria Primeaux.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Janie Tschilar Primeaux; parents, Victor Primeaux and Dorothy Howard Primeaux; brothers, Percy, Wayne and J.B. Primeaux.



He was a United States Army veteran.



Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



