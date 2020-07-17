Paula Ann Danos, 65, a native and resident of Larose, passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020.



Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Monday, July 20, at Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church. with burial to follow in the church cemetery.



Paula is survived by her father, Tilman J. Danos; children, Shawn (Rory) Degeyter and Mark (Brandy) Polkey; sister, Myra (Mark) Valentine; grandchildren, Seth, Keagan, Loreal, Kourtney, Britney and Kandice; and eight great-grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her mother, Marion, S. Danos.



Paula loved spending time with her grandkids and her beagle, Tiny Babe.



Samart-Mothe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



