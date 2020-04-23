|
|
Paula C. Rutledge, 94, of Houma, passed away on April 20, 2020.
She is survived by her sons, Bobby Rutledge and James Rutledge; granddaughter, Paula Ann Rutledge; and grandson, Bobby Jack Rutledge.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Edward Rutledge; parents, Robert and Effie Cloninger; and numerous siblings.
She was a manager and head cook of the Mulberry Elementary School.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020