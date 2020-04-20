|
Paula Cancienne Hebert, age 70, passed away at 12 noon on April 17, 2020. She was a native of Baton Rouge and resident of Houma.
Private services will be held by the family with burial at St. Francis No. 2.
Paula is survived by her husband, Gerald Joseph Hebert; son, Eric (Dawn) Hebert; daughter, Jill H. (Matt) Ganier; brother, Harold (Laura) Cancienne, Jr.; sister, Camille (Paul) Boudreaux, Sally (Vincent Jr.) Degate, and Ellen (Craig) Foundas; and four grandchildren, Sadie Ganier, Layne Ganier, Finley Hebert and Liam Hebert.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Etna Mae Cancienne; and father, Harold Cancienne, Sr.
Due to the recent health concerns and the restrictions in accordance with limited gatherings, the funeral services will be held privately by the immediate family. The family thanks everyone for their understanding during this difficult time.
Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020