|
|
Paula Freeman Guidry, 95, a native of Vivian, Louisiana, longtime resident of Galliano, and a resident of Lockport, passed away on Tuesday, July 16, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Falgout Funeral Home in Galliano, and from 9 to 11 a.m. on Friday, July 19 at First Baptist Church in Lockport. Religious services will begin at 11 a.m. on Friday, with burial to follow in Cheramie Cemetery in Galliano.
She is survived by her children, Cindy Richmond (John), Louis A. Guidry Jr. (Joan) and Stacy King (Rod); grandchildren, Greg Richmond (Connie), Nikki Cantrelle (Travis), Elizabeth Rousse (Mitchell), Josh Guidry (Jamie), David King (Gina) and Ben King (fiancé, Katie Connell); great-grandchildren, Maci Boudoin (Devin), Lexi Richmond, Luke Richmond, Cyale Webb, Cooper Martin, Reese Martin, Amelia Rousse, Micah Rousse, Cy Guidry, Eli Rousse, Leighton Guidry and Grace King; and sisters, Betty Smith (Jack) and Bonnie Miller (Ed).
She was preceded in death by her first husband, John Ray; second husband, Louis A. Guidry Sr.; parents, B.E. Freeman and Edith Freeman; grandchild, John Wade Richmond; and brother, Carl Edward Freeman.
Paula was a longtime secretary at Galliano Elementary School and a member of First Baptist Church of Lockport.
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from July 16 to July 17, 2019