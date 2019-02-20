Paula Marie Aucoin Martinez, 66, passed away surrounded by her loving and caring family on Monday, February 18, 2019. She was a native of Morgan City and a resident of Houma.



Family and friends are invited to attend visitation from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Friday, February 22, at Chauvin Funeral Home and from 9 a.m. until service time on Saturday, February 23. Ministry services will begin at Chauvin Funeral Home at 11 a.m. followed by burial at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Gray.



Paula is survived by her loving husband, Juanito Martinez; children, Shantell Pellegrin and husband, Mark, Juan Martinez and fiancé, Erin Carlos, Kasey Gautreaux and husband, Tony, Shane Martinez and wife, Sydney, and Courtney Nowlin and wife, Krissi; brothers, Lonnie Aucoin, Jullian Aucoin, and Paul Aucoin; sisters, Gayle Aucoin, and Sharon Erving; and grandchildren, Macy, Toni Lyn, Claire, Kennedie, Zane, Brennan, Elise.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Roland Aucoin and Ruth Trosclair Aucoin; sister, Sheila Aucoin; and nephew, Ken Crews.



Paula was a great cook and many enjoyed the meals she shared. She also had a deep love of her family; most especially her grandchildren.



She was loved by all who knew her; most especially her family. She will always be remembered, never forgotten and greatly loved.



The family would like to thank the Grand Caillou Fire Department, Acadian Ambulance and Leonard Chabert Medical Center for their love and care during the family's time of need.



Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2019