Paula Robichaux Smith, 68, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on July 6, 2020.



A visitation will be held in her honor from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 9, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park. Religious service will take place at 7:00 PM.



She is survived by her husband, Jack Smith; children, Matthew Robert Smith, Sally Buckland (Richard), Rebecca Krider (Clay), sisters, Wilda Bergeron and Diane Pellegrin; brother, Alex Robichaux; and five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.



She is preceded by her parents, Leland Sr. and Villa Blanchard Robichaux; son, Michael Henri Smith; sisters, Millie Robichaux, Myra Hearn, Sue Eckford; and brothers, Leland Robichaux Jr. and Alton Robichaux.



In her past time, she loved spending time at the camp and fishing.



The family would like to thank the Doctors and Staff from Heart of Hospice and also those on the 3rd floor at Terrebonne General who cared for her.



Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.





