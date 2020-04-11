|
|
Paulette Ann Babin Barrios born on December 22, 1945, passed away on April 7, 2020. She was a native of Terrebonne Parish and resident of St. John the Baptist Parish in LaPlace, La.
Paulette is survived by Brother Francis J. (Skip) Babin Jr. She was preceded in death by her parents, Francis J. (Bee) Babin and Rachel LeCompte Babin; and siblings, Ronald Babin.
She is also survived by her loving children: Coleen and Alton Janeway, of Ojai, Calif.; Tanya and Terrall Martin Jr. of Houma; and Ian and Angel Barrios of Metairie; and her grandchildren, Travis Janeway of Ventura, Calif.; and Madeleine, Henry and Miranda Martin of Houma.
Paulette was a loving and caring mother and friend to all she knew. She spent her life in service to others. With over 25-plus years of service to Oschner Medical going above and beyond to make patients comfortable and cared for.
Paulette, known as Ms. P, will be remembered and loved by all the souls she touched throughout her life, her family will never forget her spunk and personality that was uniquely her own.
Private services will be held by the family, with a burial at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Cemetery.
Due to the recent health concerns and restrictions with regard to gatherings, the funeral services for Paulette will be held privately by the immediate family. A memorial service celebrating her life will be scheduled at a later date.
Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 11 to Apr. 13, 2020