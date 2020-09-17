1/1
Paulette Boudreaux Pennison
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paulette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paulette Boudreaux Pennison
Shreveport - A Memorial Service for Paulette Boudreaux Pennison was held on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Cathedral of Saint John Berchmans in Shreveport, Louisiana, Father Peter Mangum officiated.
Paulette was born on August 24, 1943 in Houma and died on Sunday, August 30, 2020 surrounded by her family. Preceded in death were her parents, Arthur and Lena Boudreaux, brother, Earnest Boudreaux (Gloria). Left to cherish her memory are her husband and caregiver, Darryl Pennison; son, Joey Harris (Tammie); daughters, Angel Pou (Bill) and Amy Lamb (Patrick); step-children, Mary Claire Breaux (Corey) and Guy Pennison (Traci); twelve grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
Paulette grew up in Houma and was a graduate of THS, class of 1961. She also attended Nicholls State University.
The family would like to thank Dr. Anil Veluvolu, Dr. Bill Norwood, Dr. Seborn Woods, Dr. James Jackson and St. Joseph Hospice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houma Today from Sep. 17 to Sep. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved