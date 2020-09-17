Paulette Boudreaux Pennison

Shreveport - A Memorial Service for Paulette Boudreaux Pennison was held on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Cathedral of Saint John Berchmans in Shreveport, Louisiana, Father Peter Mangum officiated.

Paulette was born on August 24, 1943 in Houma and died on Sunday, August 30, 2020 surrounded by her family. Preceded in death were her parents, Arthur and Lena Boudreaux, brother, Earnest Boudreaux (Gloria). Left to cherish her memory are her husband and caregiver, Darryl Pennison; son, Joey Harris (Tammie); daughters, Angel Pou (Bill) and Amy Lamb (Patrick); step-children, Mary Claire Breaux (Corey) and Guy Pennison (Traci); twelve grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

Paulette grew up in Houma and was a graduate of THS, class of 1961. She also attended Nicholls State University.

The family would like to thank Dr. Anil Veluvolu, Dr. Bill Norwood, Dr. Seborn Woods, Dr. James Jackson and St. Joseph Hospice.



